Textbook Question
Balance each of the following neutralization equations:
a. HCl(aq) + Mg(OH)2(s) → H2O(l) + MgCl2(aq)
Balance each of the following neutralization equations:
a. HNO3(aq) + Ba(OH)2(s) → H2O(l) + Ba(NO3)2(aq)
Write a balanced equation for the neutralization of each of the following:
c. HNO3(aq) and Mg(OH)2(s)
Which of the following represents a buffer system? Explain.
a. H3PO3
b. NaNO3
c. HC2H3O2 and NaC2H3O2
d. HCl and NaOH
Someone with severe diabetes obtains energy by the breakdown of fats, which produce large amounts of acidic substances. How would this affect the pH of the blood plasma?
When food enters the stomach, HCl is released and the [H3O+] of the stomach fluid rises to 4 × 10–2 M. What is the pH of the stomach fluid?