Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.10 Acids and Bases and EquilibriumProblem 1a
Chapter 10, Problem 1a

Indicate whether each of the following statements is characteristic of an acid, a base, or both
c. produces H⁺ ions in water

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of an acid: Acids are substances that increase the concentration of hydrogen ions (H⁺) when dissolved in water. This is a key characteristic of acids according to the Arrhenius definition.
Recall the definition of a base: Bases are substances that increase the concentration of hydroxide ions (OH⁻) when dissolved in water. Bases do not produce H⁺ ions in water.
Compare the given statement to the definitions: The statement mentions the production of H⁺ ions in water, which aligns with the definition of an acid.
Conclude that the characteristic described in the statement is specific to acids and not bases, as bases do not produce H⁺ ions in water.
State the final classification: The statement 'produces H⁺ ions in water' is characteristic of an acid.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids

Acids are substances that, when dissolved in water, increase the concentration of hydrogen ions (H⁺). This characteristic is fundamental to their definition, as acids typically have a sour taste and can react with bases to form salts and water. Common examples include hydrochloric acid (HCl) and sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄).
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:15
Naming Acids

Bases

Bases are substances that, when dissolved in water, produce hydroxide ions (OH⁻) or can accept hydrogen ions (H⁺). They are often characterized by a bitter taste and slippery feel. Common examples include sodium hydroxide (NaOH) and ammonia (NH₃). Bases can neutralize acids, forming water and salts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:23
Nitrogenous Bases Example 3

pH Scale

The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH less than 7 indicates an acidic solution, while a pH greater than 7 indicates a basic solution. A pH of 7 is considered neutral, as seen in pure water. Understanding the pH scale is essential for determining the nature of a substance in aqueous solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
The pH Scale
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is characteristic of an acid, a base, or both:

a. neutralizes acids

959
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is characteristic of an acid, a base, or both

a. has a sour taste

950
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is characteristic of an acid, a base, or both

d. is named barium hydroxide

933
views