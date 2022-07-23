Determine each of the following for a 0.100 M HBr solution:
d. milliliters of the HBr solution required to neutralize 36.0 mL of a 0.250 M LiOH solution
One of the most acidic lakes in the United States is Little Echo Pond in the Adirondacks in New York. Recently, this lake had a pH of 4.2, well below the recommended pH of 6.5.
a. What are the [H3O+] and [OH-] of Little Echo Pond?
c. One way to raise the pH (and restore aquatic life) is to add limestone (CaCO3). How many grams of CaCO3 are needed to neutralize 1.0 kL of the acidic water from Little Echo Pond if the acid is sulfuric acid?
H2SO4(aq) + CaCO3(s) → CO2(g) + H2O(l) + CaSO4(aq)