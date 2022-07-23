Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.10 Acids and Bases and EquilibriumProblem 112c
Chapter 10, Problem 112c

The daily output of stomach acid (gastric juice) is 1000 mL to 2000 mL. Prior to a meal, stomach acid (HCl) typically has a pH of 1.42.
c. The antacid milk of magnesia contains 400. mg of Mg(OH)2 per teaspoon. Write the neutralization equation, and calculate the number of milliliters of stomach acid neutralized by 1 tablespoon of milk of magnesia (1tablespoon = 3teaspoons).

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Write the balanced neutralization equation. Magnesium hydroxide (Mg(OH)₂) reacts with hydrochloric acid (HCl) in a 1:2 molar ratio to form magnesium chloride (MgCl₂) and water (H₂O). The balanced equation is: Mg(OH)₂ + 2HCl → MgCl₂ + 2H₂O.
Step 2: Determine the mass of Mg(OH)₂ in 1 tablespoon of milk of magnesia. Since 1 tablespoon equals 3 teaspoons, and each teaspoon contains 400 mg of Mg(OH)₂, the total mass of Mg(OH)₂ in 1 tablespoon is: 400 mg × 3 = 1200 mg (or 1.2 g).
Step 3: Convert the mass of Mg(OH)₂ to moles. Use the molar mass of Mg(OH)₂ (24.31 g/mol for Mg, 16.00 g/mol for O, and 1.01 g/mol for H): Molar mass of Mg(OH)₂ = 24.31 + (2 × (16.00 + 1.01)) = 58.32 g/mol. Then, calculate the moles of Mg(OH)₂: moles = mass (g) / molar mass (g/mol).
Step 4: Use the stoichiometry of the reaction to determine the moles of HCl neutralized. From the balanced equation, 1 mole of Mg(OH)₂ reacts with 2 moles of HCl. Multiply the moles of Mg(OH)₂ by 2 to find the moles of HCl neutralized.
Step 5: Calculate the volume of stomach acid neutralized. The concentration of HCl in stomach acid can be determined from its pH (pH = -log[H⁺], so [H⁺] = 10^(-pH)). Use the moles of HCl neutralized and the concentration of HCl to calculate the volume of stomach acid neutralized: volume (L) = moles of HCl / concentration of HCl. Convert the volume to milliliters (1 L = 1000 mL).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
9m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Neutralization Reaction

A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In this context, the stomach acid (HCl) reacts with magnesium hydroxide (Mg(OH)₂) from milk of magnesia. The general equation for this reaction is: HCl + Mg(OH)₂ → MgCl₂ + 2H₂O. Understanding this reaction is crucial for calculating how much stomach acid can be neutralized by the antacid.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:37
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) Concept 1

Molarity and Concentration

Molarity is a measure of the concentration of a solute in a solution, expressed in moles per liter (mol/L). To calculate how much stomach acid is neutralized, one must know the concentration of HCl in the stomach and the amount of Mg(OH)₂ in the milk of magnesia. This concept is essential for determining the stoichiometric relationships in the neutralization reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:53
Molarity

Volume Calculation

Volume calculation involves determining the amount of space that a substance occupies, often measured in milliliters (mL). In this problem, it is necessary to calculate the volume of stomach acid neutralized by a specific volume of milk of magnesia. This requires using the molarity of the acid and the amount of base to find the resulting volume of neutralized acid.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine each of the following for a 0.100 M HBr solution:

d. milliliters of the HBr solution required to neutralize 36.0 mL of a 0.250 M LiOH solution

974
views
Textbook Question

One of the most acidic lakes in the United States is Little Echo Pond in the Adirondacks in New York. Recently, this lake had a pH of 4.2, well below the recommended pH of 6.5.

a. What are the [H3O+] and [OH-] of Little Echo Pond?

986
views
Textbook Question

One of the most acidic lakes in the United States is Little Echo Pond in the Adirondacks in New York. Recently, this lake had a pH of 4.2, well below the recommended pH of 6.5.

c. One way to raise the pH (and restore aquatic life) is to add limestone (CaCO3). How many grams of CaCO3 are needed to neutralize 1.0 kL of the acidic water from Little Echo Pond if the acid is sulfuric acid?

H2SO4(aq) + CaCO3(s) → CO2(g) + H2O(l) + CaSO4(aq)

1046
views