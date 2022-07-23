Determine each of the following for a 0.100 M HBr solution:
b. pH
d. milliliters of the HBr solution required to neutralize 36.0 mL of a 0.250 M LiOH solution
One of the most acidic lakes in the United States is Little Echo Pond in the Adirondacks in New York. Recently, this lake had a pH of 4.2, well below the recommended pH of 6.5.
a. What are the [H3O+] and [OH-] of Little Echo Pond?
The daily output of stomach acid (gastric juice) is 1000 mL to 2000 mL. Prior to a meal, stomach acid (HCl) typically has a pH of 1.42.
c. The antacid milk of magnesia contains 400. mg of Mg(OH)2 per teaspoon. Write the neutralization equation, and calculate the number of milliliters of stomach acid neutralized by 1 tablespoon of milk of magnesia (1tablespoon = 3teaspoons).