A 0.205 M NaOH solution is used to titrate 20.0 mL of a solution of H₂SO₄. If 45.6 mL of the NaOH solution is required to reach the endpoint, what is the molarity of the H₂SO₄ solution? (10.7)
H₂SO₄(aq) + 2NaOH(aq) → 2H₂O(l) + Na₂SO₄
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno