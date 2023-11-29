Alkanes

Alkanes are a class of hydrocarbons characterized by single bonds between carbon atoms, following the general formula CnH2n+2. They are saturated compounds, meaning they contain the maximum number of hydrogen atoms per carbon atom. The structure of alkanes can be linear or branched, and understanding their nomenclature is essential for drawing their line-angle formulas. For example, 3-methylheptane is a branched alkane derived from heptane with a methyl group attached to the third carbon.