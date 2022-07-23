Oxidation in Organic Chemistry

In organic chemistry, oxidation refers to the process of increasing the oxidation state of a molecule, often involving the addition of oxygen or the removal of hydrogen. This transformation can lead to the formation of carbonyl compounds, such as ketones and aldehydes. In the context of the question, the oxidation of a compound with the formula C₅H₁₀O results in the formation of 3-pentanone, illustrating this concept.