Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. propyl alcohol

1
Step 1: Understand the structure of propyl alcohol. Propyl alcohol is an alcohol with the molecular formula C3H8O. It consists of a three-carbon chain (propyl group) with a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to one of the carbons.
Step 2: Determine the position of the hydroxyl group. In propyl alcohol, the hydroxyl group is attached to the terminal carbon atom, making it 1-propanol. This is the most common form of propyl alcohol.
Step 3: Write the condensed structural formula. Start with the three-carbon chain (CH3-CH2-CH2) and add the hydroxyl group (-OH) to the terminal carbon. The condensed structural formula is CH3CH2CH2OH.
Step 4: If a line-angle formula is required, represent the three-carbon chain as a zigzag line with three vertices. Attach the hydroxyl group (-OH) to the end vertex to indicate its position.
Step 5: Double-check the structure to ensure it accurately represents propyl alcohol, with the correct number of carbons, hydrogens, and the hydroxyl group in the proper position.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are often grouped together to simplify the representation, making it easier to visualize the molecular structure. For example, propyl alcohol can be represented as CH3-CH2-CH2-OH, indicating the presence of a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a three-carbon chain.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, simplifying the drawing of complex structures, especially cyclic compounds. For cyclic structures, the line-angle formula allows for a clear depiction of the ring's shape and connectivity without cluttering the diagram with hydrogen atoms.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of propyl alcohol, the functional group is the hydroxyl group (-OH), which defines it as an alcohol. Understanding functional groups is essential for predicting the behavior and reactivity of organic compounds, as they influence properties such as solubility, acidity, and reactivity.
