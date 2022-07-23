Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are often grouped together to simplify the representation, making it easier to visualize the molecular structure. For example, propyl alcohol can be represented as CH3-CH2-CH2-OH, indicating the presence of a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a three-carbon chain.