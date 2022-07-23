Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones Problem 3d
Chapter 12, Problem 3d

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
d. 4-bromophenol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of phenol. Phenol is a benzene ring (a six-membered aromatic ring with alternating double bonds) with a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to one of the carbons.
Step 2: Identify the position of the bromine substituent. The '4-' in 4-bromophenol indicates that the bromine atom is attached to the carbon atom directly opposite the hydroxyl group on the benzene ring (para position).
Step 3: Draw the benzene ring with alternating double bonds. Place the hydroxyl group (-OH) on one carbon atom and the bromine atom (Br) on the carbon atom directly opposite it.
Step 4: Write the condensed structural formula. For phenol, the base structure is C6H5OH. Add the bromine substituent at the para position to get the condensed structural formula: BrC6H4OH.
Step 5: If using a line-angle formula, represent the benzene ring as a hexagon with alternating double bonds. Add a line to represent the hydroxyl group (-OH) and another line for the bromine atom (Br) at the para position.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule. For example, in phenol, the hydroxyl group (-OH) is shown attached to the benzene ring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a simplified way of drawing organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize larger and more complex structures. It is particularly useful for cyclic compounds, as it clearly indicates the ring structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:24
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

Substituents in Aromatic Compounds

Substituents are atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in an aromatic compound, affecting its chemical properties and reactivity. In the case of 4-bromophenol, the bromine atom is a substituent on the benzene ring, specifically at the para position relative to the hydroxyl group. Understanding the position and nature of substituents is crucial for accurately drawing and interpreting the structure of aromatic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:07
Naming Alkanes with Substituents Example 1
