Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are often grouped together to simplify the representation, making it easier to visualize the molecular structure. For example, in 3-pentanethiol, the condensed formula would indicate the presence of a thiol (-SH) group attached to the third carbon of a five-carbon chain.