1-Propanethiol

1-propanethiol, also known as propyl mercaptan, is an organic compound with the formula C3H8S. It consists of a three-carbon chain with a thiol (-SH) functional group attached to the first carbon. This compound is notable for its strong odor and is often used in the production of odorants for natural gas, as well as in various chemical syntheses. Understanding its structure is essential for recognizing its chemical behavior and applications.