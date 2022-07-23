Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 4c

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
c. 1-propanethiol

1
Step 1: Understand the structure of 1-propanethiol. It is a thiol compound, meaning it contains a sulfhydryl (-SH) group attached to a carbon chain. The '1-' prefix indicates that the -SH group is attached to the first carbon in the chain.
Step 2: Identify the parent chain. The 'propane' part of the name indicates that the molecule has a three-carbon chain (C3H8). The thiol group replaces one hydrogen atom on the first carbon.
Step 3: Write the condensed structural formula. Start with the first carbon (C1) and attach the -SH group to it. Then, complete the structure by adding the remaining hydrogen atoms to each carbon to satisfy the valency of carbon (4 bonds per carbon). The condensed structural formula will look like CH3CH2CH2SH.
Step 4: If drawing the line-angle formula, represent the three-carbon chain as a zigzag line. Place the -SH group at the end of the first line segment to indicate its attachment to the first carbon.
Step 5: Double-check the structure to ensure that all carbons have four bonds and the -SH group is correctly positioned on the first carbon. Verify that the formula matches the name '1-propanethiol'.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are often grouped together to simplify the representation, making it easier to visualize the molecular structure. For example, 1-propanethiol can be represented as CH3CH2CH2SH, indicating the presence of a thiol group (-SH) attached to a three-carbon chain.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method is particularly useful for cyclic compounds and larger molecules, as it simplifies the drawing by omitting hydrogen atoms attached to carbons. For cyclic compounds, the line-angle formula allows for a clear depiction of the ring structure, making it easier to visualize complex arrangements.
1-Propanethiol

1-propanethiol, also known as propyl mercaptan, is an organic compound with the formula C3H8S. It consists of a three-carbon chain with a thiol (-SH) functional group attached to the first carbon. This compound is notable for its strong odor and is often used in the production of odorants for natural gas, as well as in various chemical syntheses. Understanding its structure is essential for recognizing its chemical behavior and applications.
