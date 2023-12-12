Textbook Question
Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.
a. butane or 1-propanol
Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.
b. 2-propanol or 2-pentanol
c. methyl propyl ether or 1-butanol
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alkene, aldehyde, or ketone product of each of the following reactions:
a.
c.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel catalyst reduce each of the following:
b.