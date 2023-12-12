Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and KetonesProblem 49a
Chapter 12, Problem 49a

Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.
a. butane or 1-propanol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key property that affects solubility in water: Water is a polar solvent, so compounds with polar functional groups (e.g., -OH) or the ability to form hydrogen bonds are generally more soluble in water than nonpolar compounds.
Analyze the structure of butane: Butane is a hydrocarbon with the formula C4H10. It is nonpolar because it consists only of carbon and hydrogen atoms, which share electrons almost equally, and it lacks any polar functional groups.
Analyze the structure of 1-propanol: 1-Propanol has the formula C3H7OH. It contains a hydroxyl (-OH) group, which is highly polar and capable of forming hydrogen bonds with water molecules, making it more compatible with water.
Compare the solubility of the two compounds: Since 1-propanol has a polar -OH group and can form hydrogen bonds, it is more soluble in water than butane, which is nonpolar and cannot form hydrogen bonds.
Conclude: 1-Propanol is more soluble in water than butane due to its polar hydroxyl group and ability to form hydrogen bonds with water molecules.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity

Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Polar molecules, which have a significant difference in electronegativity between their atoms, tend to dissolve well in water due to hydrogen bonding. In contrast, nonpolar molecules, like butane, do not interact favorably with water, making them less soluble.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:34
Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1

Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a type of strong intermolecular attraction that occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, such as oxygen, interacts with another electronegative atom. This interaction significantly increases the solubility of compounds like 1-propanol in water, as it allows for effective interactions with water molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:22
Hydrogenation Reactions Concept 1

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of 1-propanol, the hydroxyl (-OH) functional group enhances its solubility in water, while butane, lacking such a group, remains largely hydrophobic and insoluble.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.1)

c. 2-methyl-3-pentanol

33
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.1)

b. methyl propyl ether

20
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.1)

d. 2,4-dibromophenol

55
views
Textbook Question

Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.

b. 2-propanol or 2-pentanol

32
views
Textbook Question

Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.

c. methyl propyl ether or 1-butanol

34
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alkene, aldehyde, or ketone product of each of the following reactions:

a.

897
views