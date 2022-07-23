Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of organic molecules. For example, in 3,5-dimethylhexanal, the formula would reflect the hexanal backbone with methyl groups at the 3rd and 5th positions.