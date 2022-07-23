Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 57b

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. 3-chloropropionaldehyde

1
Step 1: Understand the name of the compound '3-chloropropionaldehyde'. Break it down into its components: '3-chloro' indicates a chlorine atom attached to the third carbon, and 'propionaldehyde' refers to a three-carbon chain with an aldehyde (-CHO) functional group at the first carbon.
Step 2: Start by drawing the backbone of the molecule, which is a three-carbon chain (propane). Label the carbons as C1, C2, and C3 for clarity.
Step 3: Place the aldehyde functional group (-CHO) on the first carbon (C1). This is a defining feature of an aldehyde and must be at the end of the chain.
Step 4: Add the chlorine atom (Cl) to the third carbon (C3) as specified by the '3-chloro' prefix in the name.
Step 5: Complete the structure by adding hydrogen atoms to the remaining bonds of each carbon to satisfy the octet rule. Ensure that each carbon has four bonds in total. The final structure can be represented as a condensed structural formula or a line-angle formula.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are bonded, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule. For example, in 3-chloropropionaldehyde, the formula would reflect the presence of a chlorine atom and an aldehyde functional group in a compact form.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures by omitting hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize larger cyclic or branched compounds. For cyclic compounds, the shape of the ring is depicted, allowing for quick identification of the molecular framework.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of 3-chloropropionaldehyde, the aldehyde group (-CHO) is a key functional group that defines its reactivity and properties. Understanding functional groups is essential for predicting how a compound will behave in chemical reactions and for drawing accurate structural representations.
