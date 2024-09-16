Glycosidic Bond

A glycosidic bond is a type of covalent bond that forms between the anomeric carbon of a sugar and a hydroxyl group of another molecule, which can be another sugar or a different type of compound. The formation of this bond can affect the reducing properties of the sugar; if the bond involves the anomeric carbon of one sugar, it may prevent the sugar from acting as a reducing agent. This concept is crucial for analyzing the reducing nature of disaccharides.