Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and AmidesProblem 43b
Chapter 14, Problem 43b

Draw the condensed structural formula for a and b and the line-angle formula for c and d:
b. 2-methylpentanamide

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of 2-methylpentanamide: The name indicates that the compound is an amide (contains a -CONH2 group) derived from pentanoic acid, with a methyl group attached to the second carbon of the pentane chain.
Draw the backbone of pentanamide: Start with a five-carbon chain (pentane) and replace the terminal -CH3 group with a -CONH2 group to form pentanamide.
Add the methyl group: Place a -CH3 group on the second carbon of the pentane chain. This is specified by the '2-methyl' prefix in the name.
Write the condensed structural formula: Combine the information from the previous steps to write the condensed structural formula. For example, the structure will include the -CONH2 group and the methyl group on the second carbon.
Verify the structure: Ensure that all carbons have four bonds and that the placement of the methyl group and the amide group matches the name 2-methylpentanamide.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of organic molecules. For example, in 2-methylpentanamide, the formula would reflect the presence of a pentane chain with a methyl group and an amide functional group.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a simplified way of drawing organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize complex structures. It is particularly useful for larger molecules, as it allows chemists to quickly interpret the molecular framework without clutter.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of 2-methylpentanamide, the amide group (-C(=O)NH2) is the functional group that defines its chemical behavior and properties. Understanding functional groups is essential for predicting reactivity and interactions in organic chemistry.
