Draw the condensed structural formula for a and b and the line-angle formula for c and d:
a. heptanamide

Understand the structure of heptanamide: It is an amide derived from heptanoic acid. The amide functional group (-CONH2) replaces the -OH group of the carboxylic acid.
To draw the condensed structural formula for heptanamide (a): Start with a seven-carbon chain (heptane) and attach the amide group (-CONH2) to the first carbon. The condensed formula will represent all atoms in a compact form.
Write the condensed structural formula for heptanamide as follows: CH3-(CH2)5-CONH2. This shows the seven-carbon chain with the amide group at the end.
For the line-angle formula (c and d): Represent the seven-carbon chain as a zigzag line, where each vertex represents a carbon atom. At the end of the chain, add the amide group (-CONH2) explicitly.
Ensure that the line-angle formula clearly shows the amide group and the correct number of carbons in the chain. Remember that hydrogen atoms attached to carbons are implied in the line-angle formula unless explicitly shown.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of larger molecules. For example, in heptanamide, the condensed formula would show the heptane chain followed by the amide functional group.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a simplified way of drawing organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize complex structures. It is particularly useful for depicting larger molecules, as it reduces clutter and focuses on the overall shape and connectivity.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of heptanamide, the amide group (-C(=O)NH2) is the functional group that defines its chemical behavior and properties. Understanding functional groups is essential for predicting the reactivity and interactions of organic compounds.
