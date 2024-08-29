Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Chapter 14, Problem 44c

Draw the condensed structural formula for a and b and the line-angle formula for c and d:
c. 3-methylbutyramide

Step 1: Understand the structure of 3-methylbutyramide. The name indicates that the compound is an amide derived from 3-methylbutanoic acid. An amide group consists of a carbonyl group (C=O) attached to a nitrogen atom (NH2 or substituted).
Step 2: Break down the name '3-methylbutyramide.' The 'butyr-' prefix indicates a four-carbon chain, and '3-methyl' specifies a methyl group attached to the third carbon in the chain. The 'amide' suffix indicates the presence of a -CONH2 group.
Step 3: Draw the condensed structural formula for 3-methylbutyramide. Start with the four-carbon chain (butane), add the methyl group to the third carbon, and replace the terminal -COOH group of butanoic acid with a -CONH2 group to form the amide.
Step 4: Convert the condensed structural formula into a line-angle formula. In a line-angle formula, each vertex represents a carbon atom, and lines represent bonds. Show the methyl group branching off the third carbon and the amide group at the end of the chain.
Step 5: Double-check the structure to ensure it matches the IUPAC name. Verify that the methyl group is correctly positioned on the third carbon and that the amide group is properly represented.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are bonded, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule in a compact form.
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures by omitting hydrogen atoms and focusing on the connectivity of the carbon skeleton, making it particularly useful for larger molecules.
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

3-Methylbutyramide

3-Methylbutyramide is an organic compound that belongs to the amide functional group, characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) adjacent to a nitrogen atom (N). The '3-methyl' indicates a methyl group (–CH3) is attached to the third carbon of a butyric acid chain, which is essential for accurately drawing its structural formulas.
Basic Hydrolysis Example 2
