Chapter 14, Problem 31c

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following amines: 
c. butylpropylamine

Step 1: Understand the structure of the amine. Amines are organic compounds that contain a nitrogen atom bonded to one or more alkyl or aryl groups. In this case, 'butylpropylamine' indicates that the amine has a butyl group, a propyl group, and a nitrogen atom.
Step 2: Identify the butyl group. A butyl group consists of four carbon atoms arranged in a straight chain (n-butyl) or branched chain (isobutyl, sec-butyl, or tert-butyl). For simplicity, assume the straight-chain n-butyl group unless otherwise specified.
Step 3: Identify the propyl group. A propyl group consists of three carbon atoms arranged in a straight chain (n-propyl) or branched chain (isopropyl). Again, assume the straight-chain n-propyl group unless otherwise specified.
Step 4: Attach the butyl and propyl groups to the nitrogen atom. The nitrogen atom will form single bonds with both the butyl and propyl groups, making it a secondary amine (R-N-R').
Step 5: Write the condensed structural formula. Combine the butyl group, the nitrogen atom, and the propyl group into a single condensed formula. For example, the condensed formula might look like CH3CH2CH2CH2NHCH2CH2CH3. Alternatively, if the structure is cyclic, use a line-angle formula to represent the cyclic arrangement.

Amines

Amines are organic compounds derived from ammonia (NH3) by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with alkyl or aryl groups. They can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the number of carbon-containing groups attached to the nitrogen atom. Understanding the structure and classification of amines is essential for drawing their condensed or line-angle formulas.
Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical structure that shows the arrangement of atoms in a molecule without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are often grouped together, making it easier to visualize the molecular structure. For amines, this involves indicating the nitrogen atom and its attached alkyl groups clearly.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures, especially cyclic compounds, by omitting hydrogen atoms attached to carbons. It is particularly useful for visualizing the connectivity in larger amine structures like butylpropylamine.
