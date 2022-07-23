Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and AmidesProblem 21b
Chapter 14, Problem 21b

Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
b. butyl formate

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: Butyl formate is an ester. Esters are organic compounds formed by the reaction of a carboxylic acid and an alcohol. The general formula for an ester is RCOOR', where R is the alkyl group from the acid and R' is the alkyl group from the alcohol.
Identify the components: In butyl formate, the 'formate' part comes from formic acid (HCOOH), which contributes the HCOO- group. The 'butyl' part comes from butanol (C4H9OH), which contributes the butyl group (C4H9).
Write the condensed structural formula: Combine the formate group (HCOO-) with the butyl group (C4H9) to form the ester. The condensed structural formula is HCOOC4H9.
Draw the line-angle formula: In the line-angle formula, each vertex represents a carbon atom, and lines represent bonds. Start with the formate group (HCOO-) and attach the butyl group (a four-carbon chain).
Verify the structure: Ensure that the ester functional group (RCOOR') is correctly represented, with the oxygen atom double-bonded to the carbon and the butyl group attached to the single-bonded oxygen.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule. For example, butyl formate can be represented as C4H9O2, indicating its composition and structure in a simplified manner.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Line-Angle Formula

A line-angle formula, also known as a skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures by omitting hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize larger molecules. For butyl formate, the line-angle formula would illustrate the carbon backbone and functional groups without detailing every atom.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:24
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of butyl formate, the functional group is the ester group (-COO-), which is formed from the reaction of an alcohol (butanol) and a carboxylic acid (formic acid). Understanding functional groups is essential for predicting the behavior and reactivity of organic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the ester formed in each of the following reactions:

b. 

594
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the ester formed in each of the following reactions:

b.

518
views
Textbook Question

 Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following:

a.

580
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:

d. methyl propanoate

626
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:

c. propyl benzoate

593
views
Textbook Question

What is the ester responsible for the flavor and odor of the following fruit?

b. orange

597
views