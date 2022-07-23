Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 18b

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the ester formed in each of the following reactions:
b. Condensed structural formula showing the reaction of a carboxylic acid and an alcohol to form an ester.

Identify the reactants in the esterification reaction. Typically, an ester is formed from the reaction of a carboxylic acid and an alcohol in the presence of an acid catalyst.
Determine the functional groups involved. The carboxylic acid contains a -COOH group, and the alcohol contains an -OH group. These groups will combine to form the ester bond.
Write the general reaction mechanism. The -OH group from the carboxylic acid and the hydrogen atom from the alcohol's -OH group are removed to form water (H₂O). The remaining parts of the molecules combine to form the ester.
Draw the condensed structural formula or line-angle formula for the ester. The ester functional group is represented as -COO-, where the carbon is double-bonded to one oxygen and single-bonded to another oxygen connected to the alkyl group from the alcohol.
Ensure the structure is complete and verify that all atoms have the correct number of bonds. Double-check the connectivity of the carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen atoms to ensure the ester is drawn correctly.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Esterification

Esterification is a chemical reaction that forms an ester from an alcohol and a carboxylic acid, typically in the presence of an acid catalyst. This process involves the nucleophilic attack of the alcohol's hydroxyl group on the carbonyl carbon of the acid, resulting in the elimination of water and the formation of the ester bond.
Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical structure that shows the arrangement of atoms in a molecule without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It provides a simplified view, often grouping atoms together to indicate how they are connected, which is particularly useful for larger molecules like esters.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures by omitting hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize the overall structure of compounds like esters.
