Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, of the carboxylate salts produced in problem 14.12
a. acetic acid
b. 2-methylbutanoic acid
c. 4-chlorobenzoic acid
Draw the condensed structural formula for the ester formed when each of the following reacts with methyl alcohol:
b. pentanoic acid
Draw the condensed structural formula for the ester formed when each of the following reacts with ethyl alcohol:
b. propionic acid
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the ester formed in each of the following reactions:
b.
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following:
a.
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
b. butyl formate