Textbook Question
Write the common name and classify each of the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
b.
600
views
Write the common name and classify each of the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
b.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. cyclohexylamine
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
d. N-propylaniline
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products of the following:
a. CH3–CH2–NH2 + H2O ⇌
Draw the condensed structural formulas for the products of the reaction of aspartate and α-ketoglutarate which is catalyzed by aspartate transaminase (AST).
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following:
b .