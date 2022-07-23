Acid-Base Reaction

An acid-base reaction involves the transfer of protons (H⁺ ions) between reactants, leading to the formation of new products. In the context of the given question, the amine (CH₃―CH₂―NH₂) can act as a base, while water (H₂O) can act as an acid, resulting in the formation of an ammonium ion and hydroxide ion. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the products of the reaction.