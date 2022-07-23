The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries.
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for methyl butanoate.
<IMAGE>
The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries.
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for methyl butanoate.
<IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with HCl:
b.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with HCl:
d.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with NaOH:
a.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with NaOH:
d.
Draw the condensed structural formulas and write the IUPAC names for two structural isomers of the carboxylic acids that have the molecular formula C4H8O2.