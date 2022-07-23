Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 46d

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with NaOH:
d. Condensed structural formula of an amide, showing carbon, nitrogen, and chlorine atoms in a linear arrangement.

Identify the functional group in the amide. Amides consist of a carbonyl group (C=O) directly bonded to a nitrogen atom (N). Hydrolysis of an amide involves breaking the bond between the carbonyl carbon and the nitrogen atom.
Understand the reaction conditions. Hydrolysis with NaOH (a strong base) results in the formation of a carboxylate ion (R-COO⁻) and an amine (R'-NH₂ or R'-NH depending on the structure of the amide).
Examine the structure of the given amide (from the image) to determine the R group attached to the carbonyl carbon and the R' group attached to the nitrogen atom. These groups will dictate the products of the reaction.
Write the products of the reaction. The carbonyl carbon will form a carboxylate ion (R-COO⁻) due to the reaction with NaOH, and the nitrogen atom will form an amine (R'-NH₂ or R'-NH). Represent these products using condensed structural formulas or line-angle formulas.
Ensure the products are balanced and consistent with the reaction mechanism. Verify that the number of atoms and charges are conserved in the reaction.

