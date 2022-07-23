The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries.
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for methyl butanoate.
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with HCl:
d.
a.
c.
Draw the condensed structural formulas and write the IUPAC names for two structural isomers of the carboxylic acids that have the molecular formula C4H8O2.
The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries.
c Use condensed structural formula to write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of methyl butanoate.