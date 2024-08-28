Ionic and Covalent Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively and negatively charged ions, while covalent compounds are formed by the sharing of electrons between atoms. Ionic compounds generally dissolve well in water due to the strong interactions between water molecules and the ions, whereas covalent compounds may vary in solubility depending on their polarity. Recognizing the type of compound is essential for predicting solubility in water.