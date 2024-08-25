Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Chapter 14, Problem 35c

Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.
c. Chemical structure of an amine with a nitrogen atom bonded to two carbon chains.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the compound in the image provided. If the image is not visible, the compound's name or formula should be clarified to proceed.
Determine the type of compound (ionic or covalent). Ionic compounds are generally soluble in water if they contain ions that dissociate readily, while covalent compounds may require polarity to dissolve in water.
Check the solubility rules for ionic compounds. For example, compounds containing alkali metal cations (e.g., Na⁺, K⁺) or ammonium (NH₄⁺), as well as nitrates (NO₃⁻) and acetates (CH₃COO⁻), are typically soluble in water.
If the compound is covalent, assess its polarity. Polar covalent compounds (e.g., those with O-H or N-H bonds) are more likely to dissolve in water due to hydrogen bonding with water molecules.
Conclude whether the compound is soluble or insoluble in water based on the analysis above, and explain the reasoning clearly (e.g., 'The compound is soluble because it contains nitrate ions, which are always soluble in water according to solubility rules').

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solubility

Solubility refers to the ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, typically water. It is influenced by factors such as temperature, pressure, and the nature of the solute and solvent. Polar substances tend to dissolve well in polar solvents like water, while nonpolar substances do not. Understanding solubility is crucial for predicting how substances interact in aqueous solutions.
Polarity

Polarity is a property of molecules that describes the distribution of electrical charge. Molecules with a significant difference in electronegativity between atoms exhibit polar characteristics, leading to partial positive and negative charges. Water is a polar molecule, which allows it to effectively dissolve other polar substances, while nonpolar molecules, such as oils, do not interact well with water.
Ionic and Molecular Compounds

Ionic compounds consist of charged ions held together by electrostatic forces, while molecular compounds are formed by covalent bonds between atoms. Ionic compounds generally dissolve in water due to the interaction between the ions and water molecules, which stabilizes the ions in solution. In contrast, many molecular compounds may not dissolve in water if they are nonpolar, highlighting the importance of understanding the nature of the compounds in question.
