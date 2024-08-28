Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and AmidesProblem 37c
Chapter 14, Problem 37c

Using condensed structural formulas, or line-angle formulas if cyclic, write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HCl:
c. aniline

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the structure of aniline. Aniline is an aromatic amine with the condensed structural formula C₆H₅NH₂. It consists of a benzene ring (C₆H₅) attached to an amino group (-NH₂).
Step 2: Write the reaction of aniline with water. Amines react with water to form their conjugate acid and hydroxide ions. Represent this reaction as: C₆H₅NH₂ + H₂O → C₆H₅NH₃⁺ + OH⁻. Ensure the equation is balanced.
Step 3: Write the neutralization reaction of aniline with HCl. Amines react with acids like HCl to form their corresponding ammonium salts. Represent this reaction as: C₆H₅NH₂ + HCl → C₆H₅NH₃⁺Cl⁻. Ensure the equation is balanced.
Step 4: Confirm the physical states of the reactants and products. Aniline is typically a liquid or solid, water is a liquid, HCl is aqueous, and the products (C₆H₅NH₃⁺ and C₆H₅NH₃⁺Cl⁻) are aqueous.
Step 5: Verify the chemical equations for correctness and balance. Ensure that the number of atoms and charges are balanced on both sides of each equation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formulas

Condensed structural formulas provide a simplified representation of a molecule, showing the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. For example, aniline can be represented as C6H5NH2, indicating the presence of a phenyl group attached to an amino group. This format is essential for quickly identifying functional groups and understanding the reactivity of the compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In the context of aniline reacting with water, it acts as a weak base, accepting a proton to form anilinium ion (C6H5NH3+). Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the products of the reaction and balancing the chemical equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:08
Acid-Base Reactions Concept 1

Neutralization Reactions

Neutralization reactions occur when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In the case of aniline and hydrochloric acid (HCl), the aniline base reacts with HCl to form anilinium chloride (C6H5NH3Cl). Recognizing this type of reaction is important for writing balanced equations and understanding the resulting products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:37
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.

b.

1237
views
Textbook Question

Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.

c.

1297
views
Textbook Question

Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.

d.

733
views
Textbook Question

Using condensed structural formulas, or line-angle formulas if cyclic, write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:

b. propylamine

31
views
Textbook Question

Using condensed structural formulas, or line-angle formulas if cyclic, write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:

c. N-methylaniline

26
views
Textbook Question

Using condensed structural formulas, or line-angle formulas if cyclic, write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:

c. N-methylaniline

31
views