Amino Acid Abbreviations

Amino acids are the building blocks of peptides and proteins, each represented by a unique three-letter and one-letter abbreviation. For example, threonine is abbreviated as 'Thr' (three-letter) and 'T' (one-letter), while leucine is 'Leu' and 'L'. Familiarity with these abbreviations is crucial for efficiently communicating and understanding protein sequences.