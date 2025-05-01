Problem 52c
Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
c. AUG CAC AAG GAA GUA CUG
Problem 56b
The following sequence is a portion of the DNA template strand: TGT GGG GTT ATT
b. What are the anticodons of the tRNAs?
Problem 57b
The following is a segment of the DNA template that codes for human insulin: TTT GTG AAC CAA CAC CTG
b. Write the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for this corresponding peptide segment.
Problem 61
What is the effect of a deletion mutation on the amino acid sequence of a polypeptide?
Problem 63
How is protein synthesis affected if the normal base sequence TTT in the DNA template strand is changed to TTC?
Problem 65a
Consider the following segment of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
ACA UCA CGG GUA
a. What is the amino acid order produced from this mRNA?
Problem 65c
Consider the following segment of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
ACA UCA CGG GUA
b. What is the amino acid order if a point mutation changes UCA to ACA?
Problem 65e
Consider the following segment of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
ACA UCA CGG GUA
e. What is the amino acid order if an insertion mutation adds a G to the beginning of the mRNA segment?
Problem 65f
Consider the following segment of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
ACA UCA CGG GUA
f. What is the amino acid order if a deletion mutation removes the A at the beginning of the mRNA segment?
Problem 67a
A point mutation changes a codon in the mRNA for an enzyme from GCC to GCA. Why is there no change in the amino acid order in the protein?
Problem 67b
In sickle-cell anemia, a point mutation in the mRNA for hemoglobin results in the replacement of glutamate with valine in the resulting hemoglobin molecule. Why does the replacement of one amino acid cause such a drastic change in biological function?
Problem 68a
A point mutation in the mRNA for an enzyme results in the replacement of leucine with alanine in the resulting enzyme molecule. Why does this change in amino acids have little effect on the biological activity of the enzyme?
Problem 73
How is a gene for a particular protein inserted into a plasmid?
Problem 79a
A specific virus contains RNA as its genetic material.
a. Why might reverse transcription be used in the life cycle of this type of virus?
Problem 79b
A specific virus contains RNA as its genetic material.
b. What is the name of the type of virus that uses reverse transcription?
Problem 82
How do protease inhibitors disrupt the life cycle of the HIV virus?
Problem 83
What part of the COVID-19 virus was used to make a vaccine?
Problem 84
Is the virus that causes COVID-19 a DNA or RNA virus?
Problem 89a
The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene:
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
a. Write the corresponding mRNA segment.
Problem 89b
The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene:
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
b. Write the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for the corresponding peptide segment.
Problem 89c
The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene:
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
c. If there is a point mutation in the fourth nucleotide triplet and A replaces G, what is the change, if any, in the amino acid sequence?
Problem 91a
Answer the following questions for the given section of DNA:
a. Complete the bases in the parent and new strands.
Problem 91b
Answer the following questions for the given section of DNA:
b. Using the new strand as a template, write the mRNA sequence.
Problem 91c
Answer the following questions for the given section of DNA:
c. Write the three-letter symbols for the amino acids that would go into the peptide from the mRNA you wrote in part b.
Problem 92a
Suppose a mutation occurs in the DNA section in problem 17.89, and the first base in the parent chain, adenine, is replaced by guanine.
a. What type of mutation has occurred?
Problem 92b
Suppose a mutation occurs in the DNA section in problem 17.89, and the first base in the parent chain, adenine, is replaced by guanine.
b. Using the new strand that results from this mutation, write the order of bases in the altered mRNA.
Problem 92c
Suppose a mutation occurs in the DNA section in problem 17.89, and the first base in the parent chain, adenine, is replaced by guanine.
c. Write the three-letter symbols for the amino acids that would go into the peptide from the mRNA you wrote in part b.
Problem 92d
Suppose a mutation occurs in the DNA section in problem 17.89, and the first base in the parent chain, adenine, is replaced by guanine.
d. What effect, if any, might this mutation have on the structure and/or function of the resulting protein?
Problem 93a
Identify each of the following bases as a pyrimidine or a purine:
a. cytosine
Problem 95a
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleosides:
a. deoxythymidine
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
