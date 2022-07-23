A shipping box has a length of 7.00 in., a width of 6.00 in., and a height of 4.00 in.
<IMAGE>
b. What is the width of the box, in centimeters?
Consider the following solids. The solids A, B, and C represent aluminum (D = 2.70g/mL), and silver (D = 10.5 g/mL). If each has a mass of 10.0 g, what is the identity of each solid?
<IMAGE>
The gray cube has a density of 4.5 g/cm3. Is the density of the green cube the same, lower than, or higher than that of the gray cube?
<IMAGE>
In Mexico, avocados are 48 pesos per kilogram. What is the cost, in cents, of an avocado that weighs 0.45 lb if the exchange rate is 18 pesos to the dollar?
The water level in a graduated cylinder initially at 215 mL rises to 285 mL after a piece of lead is submerged. What is the mass, in grams, of the lead?
A graduated cylinder contains 155 mL of water. A 15.0-g piece of iron and a 20.0-g piece of lead are added. What is the new water level, in milliliters, in the cylinder?