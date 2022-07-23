Skip to main content
In France, grapes are 1.95 euros per kilogram. What is the cost of grapes, in dollars per pound, if the exchange rate is 1.14 dollars/euro?

Step 1: Convert the cost of grapes from euros per kilogram to dollars per kilogram using the exchange rate. Multiply the given cost in euros (1.95 euros/kg) by the exchange rate (1.14 dollars/euro). The formula is: Cost=1.95×1.14 dollars/kg.
Step 2: Convert the cost from dollars per kilogram to dollars per gram. Since 1 kilogram equals 1000 grams, divide the cost in dollars per kilogram by 1000. The formula is: Cost=Cost (dollars/kg)1000 dollars/gram.
Step 3: Convert the cost from dollars per gram to dollars per pound. Since 1 pound equals 453.592 grams, multiply the cost in dollars per gram by 453.592. The formula is: Cost=Cost (dollars/gram)×453.592 dollars/pound.
Step 4: Combine all the conversions into a single calculation for simplicity. The overall formula is: Cost=1.95×1.14×453.592/1000 dollars/pound.
Step 5: Perform the calculation step by step to find the final cost of grapes in dollars per pound. Ensure proper unit cancellation at each step to verify the correctness of the conversion.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Currency Conversion

Currency conversion is the process of exchanging one currency for another based on the current exchange rate. In this case, to convert the price of grapes from euros to dollars, you multiply the euro price by the exchange rate. Understanding how to apply exchange rates is crucial for accurate financial calculations in international contexts.
Weight Conversion

Weight conversion involves changing a measurement from one unit to another, such as from kilograms to pounds. Since the price of grapes is given in euros per kilogram, it is necessary to convert kilograms to pounds to find the cost per pound. Knowing the conversion factor (1 kilogram equals approximately 2.20462 pounds) is essential for this calculation.
Unit Pricing

Unit pricing refers to the cost of a product per standard unit of measurement, which allows for easy comparison between different products or quantities. In this scenario, calculating the cost of grapes per pound enables consumers to understand the price relative to their preferred measurement system. This concept is important for making informed purchasing decisions.
Textbook Question

A shipping box has a length of 7.00 in., a width of 6.00 in., and a height of 4.00 in.

<IMAGE>

b. What is the width of the box, in centimeters?

Textbook Question

Consider the following solids. The solids A, B, and C represent aluminum (D = 2.70g/mL), and silver (D = 10.5 g/mL). If each has a mass of 10.0 g, what is the identity of each solid?

<IMAGE>

Textbook Question

The gray cube has a density of 4.5 g/cm3. Is the density of the green cube the same, lower than, or higher than that of the gray cube?

<IMAGE>

Textbook Question

In Mexico, avocados are 48 pesos per kilogram. What is the cost, in cents, of an avocado that weighs 0.45 lb if the exchange rate is 18 pesos to the dollar?

Textbook Question

The water level in a graduated cylinder initially at 215 mL rises to 285 mL after a piece of lead is submerged. What is the mass, in grams, of the lead?

Textbook Question

A graduated cylinder contains 155 mL of water. A 15.0-g piece of iron and a 20.0-g piece of lead are added. What is the new water level, in milliliters, in the cylinder?

