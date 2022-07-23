Skip to main content
A shipping box has a length of 7.00 in., a width of 6.00 in., and a height of 4.00 in.
<IMAGE>
b. What is the width of the box, in centimeters?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the width of the box in inches from the problem statement. The width is given as 6.00 inches.
Step 2: Recall the conversion factor between inches and centimeters. 1 inch is equal to 2.54 centimeters.
Step 3: Multiply the width in inches by the conversion factor to convert it to centimeters. Use the formula: \( \text{Width in cm} = \text{Width in inches} \times 2.54 \).
Step 4: Perform the multiplication to find the width in centimeters. Ensure proper unit cancellation during the calculation.
Step 5: The result will give the width of the box in centimeters. Double-check the calculation for accuracy.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume and Dimensions of a Box

The volume of a box is calculated using its dimensions: length, width, and height. For a rectangular box, the formula is Volume = Length × Width × Height. Understanding these dimensions is crucial for solving problems related to the box's capacity or converting measurements.
Density

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a measurement from one unit to another, such as inches to centimeters. In this case, 1 inch is equivalent to 2.54 centimeters. Mastery of unit conversion is essential for accurately interpreting and solving problems that involve different measurement systems.
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1

Measurement Systems

Measurement systems, such as the Imperial system (inches) and the Metric system (centimeters), are used globally for various applications. Understanding the differences between these systems is important for ensuring accurate calculations and comparisons, especially in fields like shipping and logistics.
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1
State the temperature on the Celsius thermometer to the correct number of significant figures:

<IMAGE>

The length of this rug is 38.4 in. and the width is 24.2 in.

<IMAGE>

d. Calculate the area of the rug, in square centimeters, to the correct number of significant figures. (Area = Length x Width)

A shipping box has a length of 7.00 in., a width of 6.00 in., and a height of 4.00 in.

<IMAGE>

a. What is the length of the box, in centimeters?

Consider the following solids. The solids A, B, and C represent aluminum (D = 2.70g/mL), and silver (D = 10.5 g/mL). If each has a mass of 10.0 g, what is the identity of each solid?

<IMAGE>

The gray cube has a density of 4.5 g/cm3. Is the density of the green cube the same, lower than, or higher than that of the gray cube?

<IMAGE>

In France, grapes are 1.95 euros per kilogram. What is the cost of grapes, in dollars per pound, if the exchange rate is 1.14 dollars/euro?

