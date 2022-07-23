Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 95

The gray cube has a density of 4.5 g/cm3. Is the density of the green cube the same, lower than, or higher than that of the gray cube?
<IMAGE>

1
Step 1: Recall the formula for density, which is \( \text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}} \). To compare the densities of the gray and green cubes, we need their respective masses and volumes.
Step 2: Analyze the given data. The density of the gray cube is provided as \( 4.5 \; \text{g/cm}^3 \). The density of the green cube is given as \( 2.7 \; \text{g/cm}^3 \).
Step 3: Compare the numerical values of the densities. The density of the green cube (\( 2.7 \; \text{g/cm}^3 \)) is less than the density of the gray cube (\( 4.5 \; \text{g/cm}^3 \)).
Step 4: Conclude that the density of the green cube is lower than the density of the gray cube based on the comparison of their values.
Step 5: If needed, you can further explore the relationship between mass and volume for each cube to understand why their densities differ.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density

Density is defined as mass per unit volume, typically expressed in grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm³). It is a physical property that helps determine how heavy an object is for its size. In this context, the gray cube has a density of 4.5 g/cm³, which serves as a reference point for comparing the density of the green cube.
Comparison of Densities

When comparing densities, one assesses whether the density of one object is greater than, less than, or equal to another. This comparison can indicate differences in material composition or structure. In the question, understanding whether the green cube's density is higher, lower, or the same as the gray cube's density is crucial for drawing conclusions about their physical properties.
Material Properties

Material properties refer to the characteristics that define how a material behaves under various conditions. These include density, hardness, thermal conductivity, and more. The density of the green cube, in relation to the gray cube, can provide insights into the materials from which they are made, influencing their applications and uses in real-world scenarios.
