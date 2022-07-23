The length of this rug is 38.4 in. and the width is 24.2 in.
<IMAGE>
d. Calculate the area of the rug, in square centimeters, to the correct number of significant figures. (Area = Length x Width)
<IMAGE>
A shipping box has a length of 7.00 in., a width of 6.00 in., and a height of 4.00 in.
<IMAGE>
a. What is the length of the box, in centimeters?
<IMAGE>
b. What is the width of the box, in centimeters?
The gray cube has a density of 4.5 g/cm3. Is the density of the green cube the same, lower than, or higher than that of the gray cube?
<IMAGE>
In France, grapes are 1.95 euros per kilogram. What is the cost of grapes, in dollars per pound, if the exchange rate is 1.14 dollars/euro?
In Mexico, avocados are 48 pesos per kilogram. What is the cost, in cents, of an avocado that weighs 0.45 lb if the exchange rate is 18 pesos to the dollar?