Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Chapter 2, Problem 118
A graduated cylinder contains 155 mL of water. A 15.0-g piece of iron and a 20.0-g piece of lead are added. What is the new water level, in milliliters, in the cylinder?
Determine the volume of the iron piece using its mass and density. Use the formula: , where is the mass of the iron (15.0 g) and is the density of iron (from Table 2.8).
Determine the volume of the lead piece using the same formula: , where is the mass of the lead (20.0 g) and is the density of lead (from Table 2.8).
Add the volumes of the iron and lead pieces together to find the total volume displaced by the two metals.
Add the total displaced volume to the initial water volume in the graduated cylinder (155 mL) to calculate the new water level.
Express the final water level in milliliters, ensuring the correct number of significant figures based on the given data.
Displacement of Water
When an object is submerged in a fluid, it displaces a volume of fluid equal to the volume of the object. This principle, known as Archimedes' principle, is crucial for determining the new water level in the graduated cylinder after adding the iron and lead pieces.
Density and Mass
Density is defined as mass per unit volume (density = mass/volume). Understanding the densities of iron and lead allows us to calculate their respective volumes when added to the water, which directly affects the water level in the graduated cylinder.
Volume Calculation
To find the new water level, we need to calculate the volume of the added materials using their mass and density. The total volume displaced by both the iron and lead will be added to the initial water volume to determine the final water level in the cylinder.
