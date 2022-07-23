On a typical day, Sandra may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and type of measurement indicated by the units in each of the following:
d. An infant has a temperature of 39.2 °C.
Use the metric ruler to measure the length in each of the following, and write the measurement, the estimated digit, and the number of significant figures:
a. <IMAGE>
In which of the following pairs do both numbers contain the same number of significant figures?
a. 11.0 m and 11.00 m
b. 0.0250 m and 0.205 m
c. 0.000 12 s and 12 000 s
d. 250.0 L and 2.5 × 10-2 L
Indicate if the zeros are significant in each of the following measurements:
a. 20.05 °C
b. 5.00 m
c. 0.000 02 g
d. 120 000 yr
e. 8.05 × 102 L
Write each of the following in scientific notation with two significant figures:
c. 100 000 m
d. 0.000 25 cm