Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 87
Chapter 2, Problem 87

State the temperature on the Celsius thermometer to the correct number of significant figures:
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Observe the Celsius thermometer in the image. Note that the thermometer has major markings at intervals of 10 degrees (20, 30, 40) and smaller divisions between these major markings.
Step 2: Count the number of smaller divisions between the major markings. Each smaller division represents 1 degree Celsius.
Step 3: Locate the liquid level in the thermometer. It is positioned between the 30°C and 40°C major markings.
Step 4: Count the number of smaller divisions above the 30°C mark to determine the exact temperature reading. This will give the temperature in degrees Celsius.
Step 5: Report the temperature to the correct number of significant figures. Since the thermometer allows for precision to the nearest 1°C, the temperature should be recorded with one decimal place if the liquid level falls between two smaller divisions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements, as they indicate the precision of the measurement and help avoid overestimating the accuracy of data.
Thermometer Readings

A thermometer measures temperature, and readings can vary based on the scale used, such as Celsius or Fahrenheit. In the context of a Celsius thermometer, the scale typically ranges from 0 to 100 degrees, with each mark representing a specific temperature. Accurate reading involves identifying the level of the liquid in the thermometer and interpreting it correctly according to the scale.
Interpolation

Interpolation is a method used to estimate values between two known values. In the context of reading a thermometer, if the liquid level falls between two marked values, interpolation allows us to determine a more precise temperature reading. This technique is essential for reporting measurements to the correct number of significant figures, ensuring that the reported value reflects the precision of the measurement.
