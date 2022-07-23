Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 90a
Chapter 2, Problem 90a

A shipping box has a length of 7.00 in., a width of 6.00 in., and a height of 4.00 in.
<IMAGE>
a. What is the length of the box, in centimeters?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to convert the length of the box from inches to centimeters. The given length of the box is 7.00 inches.
Step 2: Recall the conversion factor between inches and centimeters. 1 inch is equal to 2.54 centimeters.
Step 3: Set up the conversion equation. Multiply the length in inches by the conversion factor: \( \text{Length in cm} = \text{Length in inches} \times 2.54 \).
Step 4: Substitute the given length of the box (7.00 inches) into the equation: \( \text{Length in cm} = 7.00 \times 2.54 \).
Step 5: Perform the multiplication to find the length in centimeters. This will give the final result in cm.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a measurement from one unit to another. In this case, converting inches to centimeters is necessary, as the question asks for the length of the box in centimeters. The conversion factor is that 1 inch is equal to 2.54 centimeters, which is essential for accurate measurement.
Volume and Dimensions of a Box

Understanding the dimensions of a box is crucial for calculating its volume or surface area. The dimensions provided (length, width, height) are typically used to determine how much space the box occupies. In this question, only the length is needed, but knowing how to interpret these dimensions is fundamental in geometry.
Measurement Accuracy

Measurement accuracy refers to how close a measured value is to the actual value. In practical applications, such as shipping, accurate measurements are vital to ensure that items fit properly in boxes. This concept is important when converting measurements, as rounding errors can lead to significant discrepancies in the final result.
