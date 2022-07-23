Solve each of the following problems:
c. The specific gravity of a vegetable oil is 0.92. What is the mass, in grams, of 750 mL of vegetable oil?
a. A urine sample has a density of 1.030 g/mL. What is the specific gravity of the sample?
State the temperature on the Celsius thermometer to the correct number of significant figures:
<IMAGE>
A shipping box has a length of 7.00 in., a width of 6.00 in., and a height of 4.00 in.
<IMAGE>
a. What is the length of the box, in centimeters?
<IMAGE>
b. What is the width of the box, in centimeters?
Consider the following solids. The solids A, B, and C represent aluminum (D = 2.70g/mL), and silver (D = 10.5 g/mL). If each has a mass of 10.0 g, what is the identity of each solid?
<IMAGE>