Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 123
Chapter 2, Problem 123

To treat a bacterial infection, a doctor orders 4 tablets of amoxicillin per day for 10 days. If each tablet contains 250 mg of amoxicillin, how many ounces of the medication are given in 10 days?

Determine the total number of tablets taken over 10 days by multiplying the number of tablets per day (4) by the number of days (10).
Calculate the total amount of amoxicillin in milligrams by multiplying the total number of tablets by the amount of amoxicillin per tablet (250 mg).
Convert the total amount of amoxicillin from milligrams to grams using the conversion factor: 1 gram = 1000 milligrams.
Convert the total amount of amoxicillin from grams to ounces using the conversion factor: 1 ounce = 28.3495 grams.
Combine all the calculations to express the total amount of amoxicillin in ounces, ensuring proper unit conversions at each step.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dosage Calculation

Dosage calculation involves determining the total amount of medication prescribed over a specific period. In this case, the doctor prescribes 4 tablets per day for 10 days, which requires multiplying the daily dosage by the number of days to find the total number of tablets.
Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of changing a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. Here, we need to convert the total milligrams of amoxicillin into ounces, requiring knowledge of the conversion factors between milligrams and ounces.
Medication Measurement

Medication measurement refers to understanding how medications are quantified and administered. In this scenario, knowing that each tablet contains 250 mg of amoxicillin is crucial for calculating the total amount of medication given over the treatment period.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The water level in a graduated cylinder initially at 215 mL rises to 285 mL after a piece of lead is submerged. What is the mass, in grams, of the lead?

Textbook Question

A graduated cylinder contains 155 mL of water. A 15.0-g piece of iron and a 20.0-g piece of lead are added. What is the new water level, in milliliters, in the cylinder?

Textbook Question

How many milliliters of gasoline have a mass of 1.2 kg?

Textbook Question

A 50.0-g silver object and a 50.0-g gold object are both added to 75.5 mL of water contained in a graduated cylinder. What is the new water level, in milliliters, in the cylinder?

Textbook Question

An athlete with a body mass of 65 kg has 3.0% body fat. How many pounds of body fat does that person have?

