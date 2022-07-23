Textbook Question
A graduated cylinder contains 155 mL of water. A 15.0-g piece of iron and a 20.0-g piece of lead are added. What is the new water level, in milliliters, in the cylinder?
How many milliliters of gasoline have a mass of 1.2 kg?
To treat a bacterial infection, a doctor orders 4 tablets of amoxicillin per day for 10 days. If each tablet contains 250 mg of amoxicillin, how many ounces of the medication are given in 10 days?
An athlete with a body mass of 65 kg has 3.0% body fat. How many pounds of body fat does that person have?