Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 119
Chapter 2, Problem 119

How many milliliters of gasoline have a mass of 1.2 kg?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given values: the mass of gasoline is 1.2 kg. From Table 2.8, find the density of gasoline (typically around 0.74 g/mL, but confirm the exact value from the table).
Convert the mass of gasoline from kilograms to grams, since the density is given in g/mL. Use the conversion factor: 1 kg = 1000 g. The formula is: \( \text{mass in grams} = \text{mass in kilograms} \times 1000 \).
Use the formula for density: \( \text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}} \). Rearrange the formula to solve for volume: \( \text{Volume} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Density}} \).
Substitute the mass (in grams) and the density (from Table 2.8) into the rearranged formula to calculate the volume in milliliters.
Ensure the final volume is expressed in milliliters (mL) and check that the units cancel appropriately during the calculation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density

Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a crucial property of substances. In the context of gasoline, density allows us to relate the mass of gasoline to its volume. For example, if gasoline has a density of approximately 0.74 kg/L, this means that 1 liter of gasoline weighs 0.74 kg. Understanding density is essential for converting between mass and volume.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Density

Volume Calculation

Volume calculation involves determining the space occupied by a substance, which can be derived from its mass and density. To find the volume of gasoline that corresponds to a mass of 1.2 kg, one can use the formula: Volume = Mass / Density. This calculation is fundamental in various scientific and engineering applications, particularly in fluid dynamics and material science.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Calculate Oxidation Numbers

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another. In this question, converting kilograms to milliliters requires an understanding of the relationship between mass and volume, as well as the appropriate conversion factors. For instance, knowing that 1 liter equals 1000 milliliters is essential for expressing the final answer in the desired units.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Mexico, avocados are 48 pesos per kilogram. What is the cost, in cents, of an avocado that weighs 0.45 lb if the exchange rate is 18 pesos to the dollar?

1534
views
Textbook Question

The water level in a graduated cylinder initially at 215 mL rises to 285 mL after a piece of lead is submerged. What is the mass, in grams, of the lead?

1706
views
Textbook Question

A graduated cylinder contains 155 mL of water. A 15.0-g piece of iron and a 20.0-g piece of lead are added. What is the new water level, in milliliters, in the cylinder?

1731
views
Textbook Question

To treat a bacterial infection, a doctor orders 4 tablets of amoxicillin per day for 10 days. If each tablet contains 250 mg of amoxicillin, how many ounces of the medication are given in 10 days?

1719
views
Textbook Question

A 50.0-g silver object and a 50.0-g gold object are both added to 75.5 mL of water contained in a graduated cylinder. What is the new water level, in milliliters, in the cylinder?

1531
views
Textbook Question

An athlete with a body mass of 65 kg has 3.0% body fat. How many pounds of body fat does that person have?

1609
views