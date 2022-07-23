In Mexico, avocados are 48 pesos per kilogram. What is the cost, in cents, of an avocado that weighs 0.45 lb if the exchange rate is 18 pesos to the dollar?
How many milliliters of gasoline have a mass of 1.2 kg?
Key Concepts
Density
Volume Calculation
Unit Conversion
The water level in a graduated cylinder initially at 215 mL rises to 285 mL after a piece of lead is submerged. What is the mass, in grams, of the lead?
A graduated cylinder contains 155 mL of water. A 15.0-g piece of iron and a 20.0-g piece of lead are added. What is the new water level, in milliliters, in the cylinder?
To treat a bacterial infection, a doctor orders 4 tablets of amoxicillin per day for 10 days. If each tablet contains 250 mg of amoxicillin, how many ounces of the medication are given in 10 days?
A 50.0-g silver object and a 50.0-g gold object are both added to 75.5 mL of water contained in a graduated cylinder. What is the new water level, in milliliters, in the cylinder?
An athlete with a body mass of 65 kg has 3.0% body fat. How many pounds of body fat does that person have?