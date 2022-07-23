Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
b. A cooler has a volume of 5000 mL. What is the capacity of the cooler in liters?
c. A hummingbird has a mass of 0.0055 kg. What is the mass, in grams, of the hummingbird?
d. A balloon has a volume of 3500 cm3. What is the volume in liters?
c. A package of chocolate instant pudding contains 2840 mg of sodium. How many grams of sodium are in the pudding?
a. The Daily Value (DV) for phosphorus is 800 mg. How many grams of phosphorus are recommended?
d. A jar contains 0.29 kg of olives. How many grams of olives are in the jar?