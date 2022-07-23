Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
c. A hummingbird has a mass of 0.0055 kg. What is the mass, in grams, of the hummingbird?
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
c. A hummingbird has a mass of 0.0055 kg. What is the mass, in grams, of the hummingbird?
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
d. A balloon has a volume of 3500 cm3. What is the volume in liters?
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
b. A glass of orange juice contains 3.2 dL of juice. How many milliliters of orange juice are in the glass?
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
a. The Daily Value (DV) for phosphorus is 800 mg. How many grams of phosphorus are recommended?
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
d. A jar contains 0.29 kg of olives. How many grams of olives are in the jar?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
c. An athlete has 15% body fat by mass. What is the weight of fat, in pounds, of a 74-kg athlete?