Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 61b
Chapter 2, Problem 61b

Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
c. A hummingbird has a mass of 0.0055 kg. What is the mass, in grams, of the hummingbird?

1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with converting the mass of a hummingbird from kilograms (kg) to grams (g). This requires using the metric conversion factor between kilograms and grams.
Step 2: Recall the metric conversion factor. 1 kilogram (kg) is equal to 1000 grams (g). This can be expressed as: 1 kg=1000 g
Step 3: Set up the conversion. Multiply the given mass in kilograms (0.0055 kg) by the conversion factor (1000 g/kg) to convert to grams. The setup looks like this: 0.0055 kg × 10001 = mass in grams
Step 4: Cancel units. Notice that the unit 'kg' cancels out, leaving the result in grams (g). This is a key step in dimensional analysis.
Step 5: Perform the multiplication. Multiply 0.0055 by 1000 to find the mass in grams. The result will give you the mass of the hummingbird in grams.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric System

The metric system is a decimal-based system of measurement used globally, which includes units such as meters for length, liters for volume, and grams for mass. It is based on powers of ten, making conversions straightforward. Understanding the metric system is essential for accurately interpreting and converting measurements.
Unit Conversion

Unit conversion involves changing a measurement from one unit to another while maintaining its value. In this case, converting kilograms to grams requires multiplying by a conversion factor, specifically that 1 kilogram equals 1000 grams. Mastery of unit conversion is crucial for solving problems that involve different measurement units.
Mass and Weight

Mass is a measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically expressed in kilograms or grams, while weight is the force exerted by gravity on that mass. In this context, the mass of the hummingbird is given in kilograms, and the task is to express it in grams, highlighting the importance of understanding the distinction between these two related concepts.
