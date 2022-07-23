Use Rutherford's gold-foil experiment to answer each of the following:
c. How did he use the results to propose a model of the atom?
Match the subatomic particles (1 to 3) to each of the descriptions below:
1. protons
2. neutrons
3. electrons
b. surround the nucleus
Consider the following atoms in which X represents the chemical symbol of the element:
168X 169X 1810X 178X 188X
a. What atoms have the same number of protons?
Complete the following table for three of the naturally occurring isotopes of germanium, which is a metalloid used in semiconductor.
Complete the following table for the three naturally occurring isotopes of silicon, the major component in computer chips: