Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following:
e. In-113m (γ emission)
Complete each of the following nuclear equations:
d. 23m12Mg → ? + 00γ
Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following:
a. When two oxygen-16 atoms collide, one of the products is an alpha particle.
What are the products in the fission of uranium-235 that make possible a nuclear chain reaction?
Where does fusion occur naturally?
All the elements beyond uranium, the transuranium elements, have been prepared by bombardment and are not naturally occurring elements. The first transuranium element neptunium, Np, was prepared by bombarding U-238 with neutrons to form a neptunium atom and a beta particle. Complete the following equation:
10n + 23892U →? + ?