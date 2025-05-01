Problem 59c
Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission:
a. 27m13Al → 2713Al + 00γ
Problem 60a
Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission:
a. 12755Cs → 12754Xe + 0+1e
Problem 60b
Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission:
b. 9038Sr → 9039Y + 0–1e
Problem 60c
Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission:
c. 21885At → 21483Bi + 42He
Problem 62e
Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following:
e. In-113m (γ emission)
Problem 63d
Complete each of the following nuclear equations:
d. 23m12Mg → ? + 00γ
Problem 65c
Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following:
a. When two oxygen-16 atoms collide, one of the products is an alpha particle.
Problem 66a
Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following: (5.2) a. Actinium-225 decays to give francium-221.
Problem 70
What are the products in the fission of uranium-235 that make possible a nuclear chain reaction?
Problem 71
Where does fusion occur naturally?
Problem 81
All the elements beyond uranium, the transuranium elements, have been prepared by bombardment and are not naturally occurring elements. The first transuranium element neptunium, Np, was prepared by bombarding U-238 with neutrons to form a neptunium atom and a beta particle. Complete the following equation:
10n + 23892U →? + ?
Problem 88
The half-life for the radioactive decay of Ce-141 is 32.5 days. If a sample has an activity of 4.0 µCi after 130 days have elapsed, what was the initial activity, in microcuries, of the sample?
